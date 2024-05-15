EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Key Financial Figures for the Group for Q1 2024

Key financial figures Q 1-2024 positive

Gross margin at 29.4 % Outlook for 2024 positive



Kahl am Main, May 15, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reports key financial figures for the Group for the first quarter of 2024. The order intake increased to € 33.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and was thus significantly above the previous year's level of € 14.1 million. Incoming orders are spread across all of the company's segments, although it should be emphasized that the Semiconductor segment recorded the highest order intake and further orders are expected here in the coming months. The order backlog amounted to € 71.6 million as of March 31, 2024 (previous year: € 82.6 million). Revenue amounted to € 20.6 million in the quarter under review, up on the previous year's figure of € 16.3 million. At € 0.6 million (previous year: € -0.9 million), earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved compared to the previous year and were slightly positive. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' freely available liquidity amounted to € 6.3 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to € 11.5 million as of December 31, 2023. December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the gross margin reached 29.4 %, as in the 29.4% in the previous year. Dr. Stefan Rinck, CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES: "We are working intensively to open up new markets with promising growth potential." Dr. Rinck continues: "We are focusing on markets in which our systems give us a unique position compared to our competitors and create high added value for our customers. We have therefore expanded our product range with coating systems for hydrogen and battery technology applications." Outlook for the 2024 fiscal year For 2024, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects an increase in sales compared to 2023. The earnings situation is also expected to improve significantly. Sales in the range of € 120.0 million to € 130.0 million are expected. EBIT is expected to be in the low double-digit million range. In order for the forecast to be achieved, current projects must be completed without material and time delays and further significant new orders must be realized in the coming months of 2024. This is particularly dependent on the solar market developing positively in the most important target markets and the successful implementation of the planned major projects in the Solar segment. In addition, further significant orders will be concluded for the Life Science and Semiconductor segments. Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

