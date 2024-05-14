Techmediabreaks Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Featured In The Harvest Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD) , a leading water and energy solutions provider, was featured in the latest episode of

The Harvest Podcast , a series highlighting thought leaders, experts and breakthrough companies making disruptive and impactful contributions to society through groundbreaking initiatives. The company's CEO Irma Velazquez, MSc joined the program to provide an introduction to EAWD and discuss its core values and mission.“Energy and Water Development Corp. is a leading engineering company focused on innovation relating to the generation of sustainable water and energy supply. Leveraging our intellectual property surrounding the configuration of our systems, we put together state-of-the-art technologies that enable the provision of water and energy in any kind of situations in any part of the world,” Velazquez said.“When discussing water supply, the challenges stemming from geopolitics and infrastructure really engage you to offer a sustainable solution. The principles of EAWD drive us to find the best and most sustainable solutions, and that requires a lot of investment, research and understanding. Our main objective is to be an evolving company that works with innovations in technology to meet new demands and circumstances presented by climate change.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Energy and Water Development Corp.

EAWD stands at the forefront of global innovation, pioneering engineered solutions rooted in its patented configurations. Through groundbreaking technologies like the self-sufficient energy supply Atmosphere Water Generation system and Off-grid EV Charging stations, EAWD addresses the critical issues of water scarcity and energy challenges. By leveraging proven methodologies, the company delivers tailored solutions for sustainable potable water and off-grid energy supply. With a holistic approach covering design, construction and maintenance, EAWD serves a diverse array of clients, spanning private sector enterprises, government entities and NGOs. Its established presence in the United States, Germany and Mexico underscores its global reach, while strategic expansions in Latin America further solidify its position as an industry leader. For more information about EAWD, visit

