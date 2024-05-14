(MENAFN- Baystreet) Synlogic Flat on Q1 Numbers

Alphabet To Focus On A.I. At Developer's ConferenceAlibaba's Stock Falls 5% On Disappointing EarningsShopify Crashes After Earnings: Should You Buy the Stock?SunCar Jumps on Latest News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Tuesday, May 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Apple's Product Event: Good or Bad? Apple's (AAPL) yearly product announcement event is becoming less highly anticipated for fans. A week before the iPad refresh announcement, the company posted a sharp drop in device sales. Its ambitious stock buyback worth over $100 billion helps shareholders. However, it takes resources away from research and development.Apple announced bigger screens for two of its iPad models. The iPad Pro will get a new 11-inch and 13-inch display. Additionally, its screen improves with an Ultra Retina XDR display. Customers may upgrade to get the powerful M4 processor or updates to the Apple Pencil.The 10th generation iPad budget model will get a price cut. Prices will match that offered by Walmart (WMT).Unfortunately, Apple's iPad Pro advertising soured the product launch. The ad faced backlash after it showed a hydraulic press crushing musical instruments and books.Good or Bad Event?The product announcement is a non-event for Apple. Consumers are already stretched in buying expensive items. Yet Apple cannot cater its iPads to the budget market without sacrificing its profitability.Time will tell if Apple fans will upgrade their tablets to get a bigger and better screen. They may find that they are fine with their existing iPhone and Macbook computer devices.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks