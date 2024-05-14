(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr)

Returning to Las Vegas, PPDS will be showcasing its biggest and most advanced portfolio of indoor and outdoor Philips Professional Display solutions to date, with brand new signage, dvLED, software, and strategic partnerships – adding new opportunities for all market verticals – among planned announcements. PPDS is also teaming up with SAVe to raise funds and help inspire the AV industry to take decisive action, for a more sustainable future.



Charlotte, 14 May 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to confirm its attendance at InfoComm 2024 (June 12-14), with another bumper schedule of brand new, transformational, and sustainability-inspired digital signage, dvLED, software, and AI-driven strategic partnership announcements, plus much more – all exhibiting on Philips Booth W2544 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.



InfoComm 2024 will represent PPDS’ biggest exhibition in North America to date, showcasing the full breadth and depth of its ‘total solutions’ strategy, with solutions to support all indoor and outdoor visual communications requirements, together with advanced control and management capabilities.



Taking visitors on a journey of discovery, the 50’ x 40’ Philips booth will be divided into easy-to-navigate and freely accessible vertically aligned zones. These include retail, education (including eSports), corporate, government (including TAA compliant displays), food and beverage, transportation, public venues, and broadcast.



With the growth of gamification in education, and eSports in general – a market projected to be worth US$4.3bn this year – PPDS has teamed up with Oracle Red Bull Racing – for whom the company has been the Exclusive Digital Display Supplier since 2022 – to feature two Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 simulators (featuring 42” Philips Evnia gaming monitors), giving visitors to the Booth the opportunity to compete for Pole.



New solutions, new opportunities

With over 20,000* visitors expected to attend, local and global PPDS teams will be on hand to demonstrate and answer any questions on the company’s latest and greatest innovations in digital signage – including new sizes in the award winning Tableaux ePaper range – interactive displays, and dvLED, including the Philips Unite LED All In One line up, and a brand new Unite Series panel debuting in North America.



While full details will be confirmed in June, the launch of a new cloud-based education software – an ideal accompaniment for the Google Certified 4K Philips Collaboration displays for education – will also be among this year’s big InfoComm reveals.



Designed with educators, for education, and brought together with future-focused developers and cutting-edge technologies, this innovative new software will bring simplicity to the classroom for teachers and students alike, bringing every tool needed for lesson planning and delivery into one easy-to-access, intuitive, and secure place. Not to be missed!



Sustainability made simple

PPDS will also be unveiling the latest extension of its multi-award-winning ‘zero power’ and ‘unplugged’ Philips Tableaux ePaper digital signage series, delivering greater choice, together with new money and energy saving opportunities for businesses looking to boost their sustainability credentials and replace existing paper-based communications.



Designed with versatility and flexibility in mind, Philips Tableaux will feature prominently throughout the Philips booth, and alongside other groundbreaking sustainability driven solutions from PPDS, such as the Philips Signage 3000 EcoDesign Series, delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other models.







MENAFN14052024007550016338ID1108210069