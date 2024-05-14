(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) announced a 50% reduction in the flow of migrants heading to the United States.



This significant decrease follows a crisis in December 2023, when 12,000 migrants attempted to cross the northern border daily.



Current figures show this number has now fallen to an average of 6,000 migrants per day.



Collaborative efforts between Mexic and the United States contributed to this decline.



Additionally, Mexico implemented social programs in Central American and Caribbean countries.



Programs like "Sembrando Vida" support farmers, while "Jóvenes Construyendo Futuro" offers professional training for young people.



The Mexican government invested approximately $200 million in these initiatives.







Changes in U.S. migration policies also influenced these trends. The end of Title 42, which allowed rapid expulsion of migrants under public health pretenses, played a key role.



This policy ended on May 11, 2023, significantly impacting how both countries handle migration issues.



AMLO stressed the importance of U.S. financial support to poorer Latin American and Caribbean nations. This aid is crucial for mitigating the factors driving migration.

Mexico's Migration Drop: A 50% Decrease in Flow to the U.S.

Mexico remains committed to protecting migrants passing through the country, offering shelter, and preventing them from becoming victims of organized crime.



The broader context highlights the complex interplay of migration policies, international cooperation, and socio-economic factors.



Mexico's efforts to address the root causes of migration through targeted programs and significant investments have yielded measurable results.



However, the long-term success of these initiatives depends on sustained collaboration and support from the United States.







