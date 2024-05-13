TCS's Goit Monthly Challenge Calls On Students To Innovate Ways To Reduce Food Waste

(MENAFN- 3BL) According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, approximately one-third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted every year. This equates to about 1.3 billion tons of food, valued at nearly 1 trillion USD. If current trends persist, the World Resources Institute predicts food loss and waste will double by 2050, and those concerned about human and environmental wellbeing are worried. Food waste is responsible for damage to the critical resources involved in food production and subsequent costs to the environment, climate, biodiversity, and more.

Hoping to inspire innovation that can effect change, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and its partners -Tata Consumer Products and FareShare - invite youth to participate in the goIT Monthly Challenge for May. This month's goIT Monthly Challenge asks students aged 6-17 to create concepts for innovative digital solutions that can reduce food waste in the consumer goods industry. Students have until May 31 to submit their ideas. Participants will join TCS and its partners as like-minded and proactive stakeholders and as champions of United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Through innovative strategies and collaborative efforts, TCS, Tata Consumer Products, and Fareshare each tackle the issue of food waste in the ways most appropriate to them, including implementing technology-driven solutions, facilitating surplus food distribution networks, and promoting consumer awareness.

Join in the fight against food waste for this May's TCS goIT Monthly challenge. Together, we can create a world where every meal counts, and no one goes to bed hungry.

Learn more about how to enter the May goIT Monthly Challenge at: tcs/goIT-EN .