Alsadu Society Kicks Off London Exhibition, Celebrating Kuwait-British Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's AlSadu Society launched its cultural exhibition at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in London Monday, as part of the International Crafts week event, which coincides with the 125th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-British partnership.

The week-long exhibition, entitled (Mawra the Loom: Contemporary Expressions of the Art of Sadu), presents a group of contemporary expressions inspired by the traditions and aesthetics of the art and craft of Sadu.

The exhibition includes a variety of artworks designed by Kuwaiti artists, including textiles, jewelry, furniture, and modern vehicles, all inspired by traditional Sadu textile designs, to tell a cultural story about modern artistic expression and innovation in Kuwait.

A number of Kuwaiti artists are participating in the exhibition, including Ali Al-Yusifi, Alia Al-Fares, Farah Bastaki, Nadi Al-Marzouq, Hussam Al-Rashid, Kawthar Al-Saffar, Laila Al-Hamad, Manal Al-Maimoni and Munira Al-Sharhan.

The society's Art and Design Committee, headed by Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, supervised the development and organization of the event.

Marking the occasion, Sheikha Bibi Al-Duaij invited visitors to this exhibition to enjoy and taste the artistic creations of skilled craftsmanship, their contemporary translation, the basics of Sadu inscriptions and designs, their bright colors, decorations, and cultural meanings and history.

AlSadu Society is a non-profit, self-sustained organization dedicated to preserving, documenting, and promoting Kuwait's rich and diverse textile heritage. (end)

mrn







MENAFN13052024000071011013ID1108208305