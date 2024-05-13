Russians Strike At Farm In Kharkiv Region - One Killed, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a farm in Korotych, killing one man and injuring three others.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Half an hour ago, the occupiers attacked a farm in Korotych, Kharkiv district. One civilian was killed and three were injured,” the statement reads. Read also:
More than 1,700 civilians evacuated from three communities in Kharkiv
region
According to the head of the RMA, the identity of the deceased and the injured is being established.
As reported earlier, at least five civilians were injured in Vovchansk, which is under Russian artillery and airstrikes, on May 13: four men and a woman.
MENAFN13052024000193011044ID1108207823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.