Germany Pledges Financial Support For Syrian Refugees In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- The German Foreign Ministry pledged an initial €20 million in humanitarian aid to the World Food Programme (WFP) and €5 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support Syrian refugees in Jordan.According to a German Embassy statement, "In times of growing humanitarian needs in the region, this contribution will ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable refugee families in Jordan can still be met."The German Ambassador to Jordan, Bertram von Moltke, said: "We are very grateful for the continued solidarity shown by Jordan towards the Syrian refugees it hosts on its territory."Thirteen years after the Syrian crisis, host countries, such as Jordan, remain at the forefront of regional response efforts to the refugee crisis." He added that Germany is aware of the ongoing needs of refugees and host communities and will continue to support Jordan through its cooperation in the humanitarian and development fields."WFP's Representative and Country Director in Jordan, Alberto Correia Mendes, stated: "WFP is deeply grateful for this vital contribution from Germany, which has arrived at a critical juncture to prevent the suspension of assistance for all out-of-camp beneficiaries."However, our available funding is insufficient to sustain the assistance to all eligible refugees. WFP needs to stretch resources and prioritise support for the most vulnerable refugees in camps and communities."UNHCR's Representative to Jordan, Dominik Bartsch, stressed: "Germany's contribution is very timely as the refugee response is at a crossroads."It will help those refugees who depend on assistance in their struggle to make ends meet. We count on other donors to follow to avert the resurgence of a humanitarian crisis in Jordan."