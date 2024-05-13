Death rate from cold lava in Indonesia reaches 37, with 17 missing

(MENAFN) Reports from local media on Monday indicated that the death toll resulting from a cold lava flood triggered by Mt. Marapi in Indonesia's West Sumatra province has risen to 37 individuals, with an additional 17 people reported missing.



The cold lava flood inundated residential areas located in the Agam and Tanah Datar regencies, according to information provided by a news agency. Abdul Malik, the head of search and rescue operations in the provincial capital of Padang, confirmed ongoing efforts to collect data on the incident, noting that a significant number of fatalities occurred in the Agam Regency.



Search and rescue operations faced temporary suspension on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions, including rainfall, which hampered rescue efforts in the affected regions. Despite these challenges, authorities remained committed to conducting comprehensive searches to locate any missing individuals and provide assistance to affected communities.



In a separate incident, reports emerged on Monday of a volcanic eruption occurring in eastern Indonesia. The eruption was documented on Halmahera Island in North Maluku province; however, there were no immediate reports of any significant damage resulting from the volcanic activity. Nevertheless, authorities remained vigilant and continued to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of residents in the vicinity of the volcanic eruption.

