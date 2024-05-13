'Turbo' Trailer: Mammootty Promises An Action-Packed Thriller, Film To Release On THIS Date [Watch]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty's forthcoming film, 'Turbo', one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year, is getting ready for a big release. The film's trailer was released on May 12 amid much anticipation. The action-packed clip features Mammootty fighting with famed Kannada actor Raj B Shetty. The film will open in theaters on May 23. This is his first full-fledged mass entertainer since the 2022 film 'Bheeshma Parvam'.

The trailer

The trailer introduces Jose (Mammootty), affectionately known as Turbo Jose by everyone. We then see outstanding action blocks, led by Jose. He meets his rival a powerful man (Raj B Shetty). They have a showdown. However, the reason for their hatred is not explained in the trailer.

The dark comedy in 'Turbo' keeps things interesting. Vysakh, who directed 'Pulimurugan,' collaborated with Mammootty on 'Turbo'. Midhun Manuel Thomas, director of 'Anjaam Pathiraa' and 'Abraham Ozler', wrote it. Mammootty has been on a tear in recent years, scoring consecutive hits.

'Turbo' cast

'Turbo' also stars Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, Telugu actors Sunil and Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Siddique, Shabareesh Varma, and Dileesh Pothan in key roles.