Kerala: Ice Cream Bombs Explode During Police Patrol In Kannur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: Two ice cream bombs hurled onto the road exploded in the wee hours of Monday (May 13) in Kannur's Chakkarakkal. The blast occurred around 3 am during a police patrol and investigations are underway to nab the assailants.
An ice cream bomb is an explosive made using an ice-cream-shaped container.
The explosion occurred amid the ongoing conflict between the CPM and BJP regarding offerings made by devotees at a temple.
Due to the heightened tension, police presence was increased in the area. The explosion site was just a few meters away from the police camp.
(Further details are awaited)
