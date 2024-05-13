ITR Filing: PAN Card To Form 16-Important Documents You Need In Hand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is a critical chore that necessitates careful preparation, and correct documentation is required to guarantee a smooth procedure. The following is a list of necessary papers for submitting ITR for the fiscal year 2023-24 (the assessment year 2024-25).



The following is a list of necessary papers for submitting ITR for the fiscal year 2023-24 (the assessment year 2024-25).



Your PAN

is utilized for TDS deductions and should be linked to your bank account to receive direct income tax refunds.

By connecting your PAN and Aadhaar, you may validate your ITR online using an OTP.

Bank account information: On your ITR, you must mention all active bank accounts, including one allocated for tax refunds.



Form 26AS is an annual tax statement that displays the taxes paid on your PAN. It includes TDS data from banks, employers, and other entities

Forms 16A, 16B, and 16C are necessary for collecting TDS on non-salary income. Form 16A is provided by deductors, such as banks.

In contrast, Forms 16B and 16C are used to report real estate transactions and rental revenue.

Form 16 is issued by the firm and contains information regarding your salary and TDS. For salaried persons, filing an ITR is critical.

When filing taxes, you must include information on the principal and interest payments on your mortgage. If you have a house loan, get statements from your banking institution.



Documents pertaining to money earned abroad are necessary for claiming tax or DTAA (Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement) advantages.

If you've sold assets like stocks or real estate, retain the broker statements or sale deeds to track any capital gains or losses.

If you make money from your house or property, you must report it on your income tax return. Also, if you pay rent, be sure you get receipts from the landlord.