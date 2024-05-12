Zakat Affairs Dept Provides QR 19.5Mn Aid In April

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowment (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs provided QR 19,565,819 in aid for families eligible for assistance in Qatar in April.

According to a statement from Awqaf, a total of 420 families received the aid.

Mohamed Ahmed al-Sayed, head of the Zakat Collection and Accounts Department at Awqaf, said it is keen to provide assistance to deserving families in Qatar.

This assistance is divided into two types: one that is provided to families monthly to help them with their needs for food, drink and housing, and the lump sum aid that is provided to families once according to need.

The assistance is paid by the department to the eligible registered families based on regulations, Sharia banks and approved mechanisms.

In May, the periodical assistance provided to eligible families on a monthly basis reached QR6,597,632 while the lump sum aid spent one-time, as per need, amounted to QR12,968,187.

Families wishing to apply for aid can do so through the department website at

Individuals and companies can perform the prescribed Zakat, through the website of the Zakat Affairs Department, offices and collection points spread nationwide, the collection service numbers (55199990/ 55199996), or the department's accounts numbers in banks.

