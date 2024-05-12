Dukhan Bank Announces Winner Of Qr1m Thara'a Grand Prize

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank has announced Ahmad Mansi as the winner of its QR1m Thara'a grand prize. The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Thara'a, Dukhan Bank's Shari'ah compliant savings account and the first in Qatar's Islamic banking sector, offers account holders the chance to benefit from cash rewards up to QR1,000,000.

Based on several criteria, Thara'a account holders are eligible for a number of periodic draws for cash prizes.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with the unveiling of a new campaign for its Thara'a savings account, reinforcing its commitment to rewarding clients. Departing from the previous annual grand prize structure of QR1m for a solitary winner, the enhanced campaign now boasts a collective grand prize of QR3m, distributed among three fortunate individuals. Additionally, the initiative introduces 30 monthly winners, each contending for a QR5,000 prize, resulting in a noteworthy increase in the total prizes awarded to customers – a grand total of 273, with a cumulative value of QR4,350,000m.

Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara'a savings account by visiting Dukhan Bank's website, , or by calling the Contact Centre on 800 8555 or ask 'Rashid', our virtual assistant, on the website, mobile app or via WhatsApp on 44100888.