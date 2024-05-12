First Saudi WoodShow to Kick Off in Riyadh tomorrow

(MENAFN- Strategic) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11th May 2024: The eagerly awaited Saudi International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Saudi WoodShow) is all set to make its debut tomorrow, 2024, at the heart of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Organized under the prestigious banner of WoodShow Global, this inaugural event promises to be a cornerstone in the region's wood and woodworking machinery industry.

The global woodworking machinery market is forecasted to experience a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2023 and 2032, fueled by the robust expansion of the construction sector worldwide. With the industry witnessing significant growth momentum, the woodworking machinery market, valued at $4.9 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to $7.7 billion by the end of the forecast period. This remarkable growth trajectory is primarily attributed to escalating demand for woodworking equipment and tools driven by increasing construction activities across various regions. As construction projects continue to proliferate, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for woodworking machinery is expected to escalate, offering lucrative opportunities for market players to capitalize on this upward trend.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of Saudi WoodShow: “WoodShow Global is proud to bring the inaugural Saudi WoodShow to Riyadh, a testament to the rapid growth of the Saudi construction and real estate industry. As the region embraces innovation and development, this event serves as a pivotal platform for global exhibitors to seize B2B opportunities, share ideas, and foster collaborations, ultimately driving the industry forward."

Bringing together leading names from across the globe, Saudi WoodShow will showcase an impressive line-up of exhibitors, including renowned companies such as Al Arak Wooden Manufacturing Company, TAJCO, Lamintec (Salco Wood), Cotimber SRL, Fian Group, Al Zan Building Material, Advance Decorative Laminates, Cedar Décor, Gizir, Florian Legno, AV Timber, JUODELIAI, Kingdom Middle East, Global Lumber, MOPATECH, and Yas Wood. Each exhibitor will present their expertise and innovation, offering attendees a comprehensive display of products and solutions spanning the entire wood and woodworking machinery spectrum.

Notably, Saudi WoodShow is proud to have GUMACO as a Strategic Partner, along with partner associations including French Timber, AHEC (American Hardwood Export Council), American Softwood, Malaysian Timber Council, and AIMSAD (Turkish Woodworking Machinery Industrialists Association), enriching the exhibition experience with their insights and resources.

While serving as a global platform, Saudi WoodShow will also shine a spotlight on local talent and expertise. Alongside international exhibitors and partner associations, the event will feature country pavilions representing Turkey and China, showcasing their respective contributions to the wood and woodworking machinery industry. Additionally, local Saudi exhibitors will underscore the Kingdom's growing presence and potential in this sector.

With an anticipated turnout of 8,000 visitors and over 150 exhibitors, Saudi WoodShow is poised to be a landmark event in the region's wood and woodworking machinery calendar.

Participants of Saudi WoodShow can expect a diverse showcase of product categories, including MDF, sawn wood, engineered wood, fibreboard, plywood, veneer, edgebanding, panels, abrasives, coatings, woodworking machinery, furniture manufacturing machinery, and woodworking tools and accessories.





