MSDF Holds Meeting For GCC Housing Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is set to hold the 44th meeting of the technical committee concerned with the housing affairs in the GCC countries.

Chaired by Director of Citizens Housing at MSDF, Nasser Mehanna Al Mannai, the meeting will discuss a host of topics, most importantly the outcomes of the Gulf housing action plan 2024-2030.

The meeting will also touch on the arrangements made by MSDF in cooperation with the GCC General Secretariat to launch the 2nd Gulf Housing Week and associated exhibition 'Build Your Home' slated for May 13-16 in Doha.

Al Mannai said that the Second Gulf Housing Week reflects the ministry's belief in the importance of sharing and exchanging ideas and visions in urban planning, being one of the main sectors in the city planning process and the development of countries at all levels.

The 2nd Gulf Housing Week seeks to achieve a set of planning goals to improve and develop the housing and real estate sector and promote a sustainable economy.