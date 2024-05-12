US CENTCOM: Houthis Launches 3 Drones, Missile Over Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Houthi militia launched three drones and a ballistic missile over the Red Sea, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) declared.

CENTCOM release a statement on (X) - formally known as Twitter- that "on May 10, terrorists supported by Iran launched three drones towards Gulf the Red Sea from areas under their control in Yemen."

The statement added that an aircraft belonging to the coalition forces managed to intercept with those drones, and crashed it into the sea.

No reported "injuries to US or coalition ships or commercial vessels in the area."

The Middle East based command noted that the drones represent an imminent threat on US and coalition forces and commercial vessels in the region".

Since January 12, the United States has been carrying out daily or near-daily strikes on targets of the Houthis, who have been launching a series of recurring attacks on ships in the Red Sea at pretext of partaking "in the resistance of the Israeli aggression" on Gaza Strip.

