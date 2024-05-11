(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique, a leader in innovative brand solutions, has reshaped perceptions of hygiene with its groundbreaking Savlon Swasth India mission for ITC Savlon alongside Ogilvy. The exceptional work by Music Boutique, Shameer Tandon's creative production house led the brand to victory with three gold awards

in the categories of Viral Marketing, Influencer Marketing, and Best Video/Visual Content

at the Brand Disruption Awards by ET Brand Equity.



Shameer Tandon and Emiway Bantai





The Savlon Swasth India Mission was designed to tackle the issue of hand hygiene, particularly among children in smaller towns. It aimed to transform handwashing before eating from a mundane chore to a trendy habit. Through a collaboration with India's renowned gully rapper Emiway Bantai, Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique creatively conceived the song and curated the audio and video. A rap song and music video that not only entertained but also educated viewers on the importance of handwashing.





Watch the video here: youtu/yGMitctHwjk?feature=shared





Shameer Tandon , the creative force behind the campaign, expressed his delight at the campaign's success. "After receiving the brief from the ITC Savlon team and their agency Ogilvy, we conceptualized the concept with a clear goal in mind: to start a movement that would resonate with audiences and drive meaningful change. The Savlon Swasth India Mission aims to promote good hygiene practices, particularly among children in smaller towns, making it more than just a campaign-it's a transformative initiative.”





The campaign's impact extended beyond just winning awards; it sparked conversations and inspired action, making handwashing a cool and essential habit. The campaign's success is a testament to Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique's commitment to creating innovative brand solutions with a unique focus on music that resonate with audiences.





Shameer Tandon's journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by a series of groundbreaking projects that have redefined brand solutions. From creating India's first transgender band, the 6-Pack Band for Brooke Bond Red Label, to championing inclusivity with a band featuring members on the mental health spectrum, Shameer Tandon has consistently pushed boundaries and set new standards.





About Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique

Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique is a pioneering agency that specializes in creating brand solutions with a unique focus on music. Since its inception in 2010, the agency has been at the forefront of producing innovative and impactful content for brands across various industries. Led by Shameer Tandon, a visionary in the field of music and entertainment, the agency continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the world of brand solutions.