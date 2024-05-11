Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Visits Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani visited the Police Academy's pavilion at the 33rd Doha International Book Fair at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

His Excellency reviewed the pavilion's content which showcases scientific and research publications and periodical journals of the Security Research and Studies Center, along with the most important awards received by the academy at the level of the Arab region.

The Ministry of Interior reported on Saturday that the academic participation in the fair, represented by the the Security Research and Studies Center, came a spart of its strategy to spread security awareness and serve the community, affirming that the Police Academy participates with scientific symposiums within the cultural programme on the margins of the event during evening times.

