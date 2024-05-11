Jennifer Connelly 'Didn't Watch Movies' Before Starting Her Acting Career

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Connelly, who made her acting debut in the 1984 crime film 'Once Upon a Time in America', has revealed that she never really "pursued" a career in the movies.
Jennifer began her career as a child model, and her mom ultimately convinced her to become an actress instead, reports 'Female First UK'.
During an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Jennifer shared: "I started working when I was so young - I started working when I was ten years old. And it wasn't something that I had pursued. I never even did a school play. Like, I didn't even watch movies.”
The actress added: "It was my mom's idea, and I started working. And then, at a certain point, when I got a little bit older, I was like, 'Do I really wanna do this? This isn't what I chose for my life'."
As per 'Female First UK', Jennifer previously recalled feeling like a "product" during her younger years.
She told Australia's Marie Claire magazine: "Performing from such a young age, it kind of has an impact on the way one grows up and develops. There's a lot of personal exposure ... you're putting yourself in a film, you are the product. And if that's something that isn't initiated by oneself as a kid, I'm sure you can imagine it can be a little uncomfortable.”
Jennifer also recalled wondering whether she'd become an actress "for someone else."
She explained, "There were different times, in my late teens and as a young adult, where I was like, 'Is this really what I want to do? What is my relationship to this job?' Because I had started so young, I felt like there was a large part of me that was doing it for someone else."
