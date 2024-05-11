ACI's Exports Rose 2% In Jan-Apr Period 2024-Data

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI)'s exports restored their growth momentum during the first third of the current year 2024, after their decline over past periods.The ACI's exports surged during the January-April period of the 2024 by 2%, compared to the same period last year, driven by an increase in exports of most sectors with the exception of three, which recorded a decline.According to statistical data obtained by "Petra," the chamber's exports during the first four months of this year amounted to JD2.279 billion, compared to JD2.225 billion for the same period last year.Seven sectors recorded an increase in their exports by a rate ranging between 2% for the engineering, electrical, and information technology industries, and 54% for the chemical and cosmetics industries.In contrast, exports of the remaining three sectors dropped by a rate ranging between 1% for the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies industries, and 35% for the mining industries, the ACI figures showed.Arab and foreign countries combined accounted for more than half of the chamber's exports during the first third of 2024, which are: India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, recording a value of JD1.532 billion.The ACI's exports to the United States increased by 100% during the first third of 2024, reaching about JD723 million, compared to JD360 million for the same period last year, making it at the forefront of the Arab and foreign countries that import ACI's exports, the ACI's data revealed.Additionally, the ACI's exports to Iraq also went up by 24% during the first third of the current year, recording a value of JD291 million, compared to JD234 million during the same period last year.