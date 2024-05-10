Kuwait Applauds UNGA Vote For Palestine UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly on Friday to back Palestine bid for full UN membership and call on the UN Security Council to reconsider its stance on this issue.

The State of Kuwait has always called on the UNSC to grant the State of Palestine a full membership in the United Nations, the Ministry said in a press statement tonight.

Reminding the international community of their legal and historical responsibility for reaching a fair and durable settlement to Palestine cause, the Ministry urged providing international protection to the Palestinian people and restoring their legitimate rights, including the right to stablish an independent state within the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier today, the UN General Assembly passed by 143 votes against nine, with 25 abstentions, a draft resolution, backing Palestine bid for full UN membership. (end)

