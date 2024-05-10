US Southern Command Strategy, Policy, And Plans Director Visits Guyana

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

US Southern Command conducts flyover exercise over Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – US Marine Corps Major General (MajGen) Julie Nethercot, US Southern Command strategy, policy, and plans director, visited Guyana May 6-8 Nethercot oversees strategic planning, policy development, and security cooperation coordination for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The directorate directly supports US Southern Command's goals and objectives in deterring aggression, defeating threats, rapidly responding to crises, and working with allies and partner nations to strengthen the region's capacity to ensure a secure, free, and prosperous Western Hemisphere.

MajGen Nethercot's visit to Guyana underscores the continued importance and unwavering commitment the United States places on the US-Guyana bilateral defense and security partnership.

During her visit, MajGen Nethercot met with Brigadier Omar Khan, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, to discuss ongoing security cooperation and security assistance initiatives to advance technology platforms.

This visit is her second trip to Guyana and signifies the US commitment to partnering with the GDF as it continues to increase its capabilities and expand its force.

The United States continues to work closely with its partners around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships by improving interoperability, deepening information-sharing and planning, and conducting complex joint and combined exercises.

Meanwhile, today, with collaboration and approval from the government of Guyana, two US Navy aircraft, F/A-18F Super Hornets, embarked on USS George Washington and took part in a friendly flyover exercise with the Guyana Defence Force. The exercise builds upon our routine security cooperation and expanding bilateral defense partnership with Guyana.

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington and Carrier Strike Group Ten are in the region as part of a two-month transit to the Pacific. During its transit, USS George Washington will conduct exercises and exchanges with longstanding defense partners to increase interoperability, build capacity, and support hemispheric security and stability. These engagements reflect what General Laura Richardson has described as“Team USA's unwavering commitment to partner with like-minded nations who represent Team Democracy.”

As part of its worldwide defense mission, US Navy vessels routinely transit international waters around the world, conducting similar exercises and exchanges with partners and allies.

