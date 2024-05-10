Indian Visa For The Portuguese, Iceland, Finland, Greek And Israeli Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Portuguese Citizens

Starting in 2014, Portuguese citizens were able to apply for an Indian visa online. Portuguese nationals traveling to India can choose from three types of e-Visas: Online Tourist Travel Authorization, Business e-Visa, and Individuals Seeking Medical Assistance Travel Authorization. Portugal is one of 169 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain an India e-Visa, simplifying the process of making travel plans. Tourist e-Visas in India are meant for individuals who intend to have short stays in the country for tourism, religious reasons, or leisure. This visa allows you to stay in India for up to 90 days, starting from the day you arrive. It is important to note that the Tourist eVisa cannot be transferred or converted and grants a single entry to the country. Portuguese travelers must arrive in India within twelve months of their visa being granted. The India eBusiness Visa is created for individuals who want to travel to India for business purposes. It is a double-entry visa that allows holders to stay for a total of up to 180 days (length of stay is calculated from the first date of entry into India). Business travelers must arrive in India within one year of visa approval. The India eMedical Visa is a short-term visa that allows the holder to enter India three times in total for medical treatment. Holders can stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days. This type of visa is not available to family members; Accompanying blood relatives must apply for a Physician Assistant Visa to travel with a person who has been granted a Medical Visa. It is easy for Portuguese passport holders to apply for an India e-Visa online – there is no need to travel to an Indian Embassy or Consulate to apply. The full application process is done online which makes it cheaper and easier than ever to visit India.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues in getting a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is still valid. Just take a look at the expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A passport scan of the information page

A valid email address because the e-Visa will be sent via email. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa for Finland Citizens

In 2014, the Indian government introduced the Indian e-Visa to simplify the process for travelers from various nations, including Finland, to visit India. Residents from 169 countries are eligible to apply for an India e-Visa as long as they are from Finland. This electronic visa allows people to temporarily visit India for reasons such as work, tourism, or visiting family. Finnish residents can obtain various types of e-Visas, such as those for business, tourism, and medical reasons. An eVisa for tourists allows stays in India for up to 90 days and enables two distinct visits. The electronic visa is valid for a maximum of one year or until 90 days have passed. Finnish citizens can apply for a maximum of two tourist e-Visas per year. Moreover, individuals planning to travel to India for commercial and business reasons can apply for an E-Business Visa. Using this type, you can stay in India for a total of up to 365 days from the grant date and multiple entries, each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa – Used for medical treatment in India. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry and enter India 2 more times within those 60 days. The e-Visa is easy to apply for and does not require a visit to an embassy or consulate as it is a fully online process. All applicants from Finland need a stable internet connection and the required documents.

Documents Required for Finnish Citizen



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport. A recent passport-style color photo.

Indian Visa for Iceland Citizens

Starting in 2014, the Indian government implemented a system that enables citizens of Iceland to conveniently apply for an Indian visa online. Getting an electronic visa is typically easier and quicker. An electronic Visa grants permission for citizens from Iceland and more than 169 other nations to visit India for purposes such as tourism, business, medical treatment, conferences, and other activities. Specifically designed for purposes related to travel, electronically issued tourist visas serve as the means of entry. It is important to note that this visa cannot be extended and permits a 30-day stay in India starting from the arrival date. Furthermore, an e-business visa grants access to India strictly for conducting business activities and does not authorize employment. You can stay in India for up to 365 days using an e-Business visa. In addition, you can enter and exit the country as many times as you like, but each stay cannot exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa – Used when you need medical treatment in India. By using this type, you can stay in India up to 60 days in advance with triple entry. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the visa fees.

Indian Visa for Greek Citizens

From 2014 onwards, citizens of Greece have had the option to apply for an Indian visa online. Currently, people from 169 countries have the option to apply for an electronic visa to visit India. This simple procedure allows many visitors to efficiently obtain the necessary entry visa for their trip to India. Because of the eVisa, Greeks now have an easier option for traveling to India. Every citizen of Greece has the opportunity to apply for one of the three types of e-Visas that are offered for India. The Indian eVisa is flexible and can be used for various purposes like tourism and visiting family and friends in India. An Indian tourist e-visa remains effective for a period of 365 days from the date of issuance. Greek citizens who possess a Tourist e-Visa for India are allowed to enter the country multiple times and can remain for up to 90 days each time. The India e-business visa allows Greeks to participate in activities such as sales, trading, business meetings, exhibitions, and fairs. Like the electronic tourist visa, this permit is valid for 365 days. Greek business travelers can spend a total of 180 days in India throughout the year, which can be used at once or spread over several trips. If a Greek citizen requires medical treatment in India, they must apply for the e-Medical Visa for India. This travel document has a shorter validity period, 120 days from the date of issue, it is triple-entry and allows you to a total stay of 60 days. In order to obtain any of the above permits, Greek citizens must complete the India e-Visa Application Form. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour, care must be taken to ensure all the details are filled out accurately as errors can result in delays or even rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa 4 business days before leaving Greece for India.

HOW MANY TYPES OF E-VISAS ARE THERE FOR INDIA?



India Tourist e-Visa

India Business e-Visa India Medical e-Visa

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa for Israeli Citizens

Starting from 2014, the Indian government introduced a program that permits Israeli nationals to request an Indian Visa through online means. Residents from 169 countries worldwide now have access to this simple method. Israeli nationals are required to obtain an e-Visa prior to their journey to India. The eVisa for Indian tourism enables Israeli citizens to visit India for the purpose of connecting with family members or participating in activities such as yoga retreats. Nevertheless, the India Business eVisa allows for sales, conferences, hiring of employees, and other business dealings. Ultimately, the Indian e-Medical Visa enables individuals to seek medical treatment in India. Indian visas for citizens of Israel come in three types with different durations of validity and permitted entries. The Tourist e-Visa, for instance, permits double entry for a maximum of 90 days within a validity period of one year. Electronic Business Visa: double entry for a maximum of 180 days with a validity of one year. Electronic Medical Visa: triple entry for a maximum of 60 days. With the eVisa for India, the application process for citizens of Israel and other eligible countries has been greatly simplified as all documents can be submitted online.

Required Documents for Israeli Citizens



Their Israel passport, valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

A valid email address where the Indian eVisa will be sent.

A credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fee.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport. A recent passport-style color photo of the Israeli passenger.