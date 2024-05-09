BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Investee Advent Award Of Retention Licence

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Further to the Company's announcement of 3 May 2024, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to advise that investee Advent Energy Ltd has been issued a renewal of Retention Licence 1 (RL1) in by the Northern Territory Government for a five-year term commencing 8 May 2024.

Advent, through its wholly owned subsidiary Onshore Energy Pty Ltd, holds a 100 % interest in RL1 and is operator of the Retention Licence in the onshore Bonaparte Basin in northern Australia.

-p alt="BPH Energy" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/28913en.png" style="float:left; height:38px; margin:5px; width:120px" />BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and

Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

David Breeze...T: +61 8 9328 8366