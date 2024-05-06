Visa-Free Regime Between Kazakhstan And Vietnam Come Into Force On May 25

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The visa-free regime agreement signed between the governments ofKazakhstan and Vietnam on August 21, 2023 in Hanoi, will enter intoforce on May 25 this year, Azernews reports.

This was stated at a briefing organized for journalists by theofficial representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ofKazakhstan Aybek Smadiyarov.

According to him, the agreement provides for the abolition ofthe visa regime for citizens of the two countries with nationalpassports. Thus, citizens of both countries can stay for 30calendar days from the date of entry into the territory of theother party and a total of 90 calendar days during each 6-monthperiod.

It should be noted that on April 23, an agreement on visa-freeregime between Kazakhstan and Thailand was signed.