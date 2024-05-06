               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Warhead Of Russian Kh-69 Missile Found In Kyiv


5/6/2024 8:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bomb disposal experts have removed and destroyed the warhead of an enemy Kh-69 missile that was discovered in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

That's according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

Explosives technicians received reports of a suspicious object sticking out of the ground in a forest in the Holosiivskyi district from a resident of Kyiv. According to the man, the object looked like some part of a missile.


Warhead Of Russian Kh-69 Missile Found In Kyiv Image

Upon arrival at the specified address, bomb disposal experts removed the warhead of the Kh-69 missile.

Earlier reports said that the Russians had intensified the use of Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles during massive attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN06052024000193011044ID1108177704


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search