Warhead Of Russian Kh-69 Missile Found In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bomb disposal experts have removed and destroyed the warhead of an enemy Kh-69 missile that was discovered in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.
That's according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
Explosives technicians received reports of a suspicious object sticking out of the ground in a forest in the Holosiivskyi district from a resident of Kyiv. According to the man, the object looked like some part of a missile.
Upon arrival at the specified address, bomb disposal experts removed the warhead of the Kh-69 missile.
Earlier reports said that the Russians had intensified the use of Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles during massive attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.
Photo: State Emergency Service
