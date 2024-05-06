Qatar Participates In Meeting Of UPU's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bern: Represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) and Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post), the State of Qatar participated in the first regular session of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) Board of Directors in 2024.

The Qatari delegation was headed by President of CRA Eng. Ahmed Abdullah Al Muslimani.

The State of Qatar participated in the four-day meeting as a member of the UPU's Board of Directors, whose membership includes 41 countries that meet annually in Bern, Switzerland, to discuss various issues related to the postal sector and union's work.

The meeting's agenda included a discussion regarding the board's work program for the period 2022-2025, and the 28th UPU conference scheduled to be held in 2025, in addition to several other topics related to the administrative committee of the Board of Directors and the advisory committee, in addition to other committees affiliated with the union's Board of Directors.

On the sidelines of the meeting, President of CRA Eng. Ahmed Abdullah Al Muslimani met with Director-General of the UPU Masahiko Metoki and Deputy Director-General of UPU Marjan Osvald, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and UPU and contributing to the development of the global postal sector in a sustainable manner.

In partnership with the Republic of Belarus, the State of Qatar also chaired the meeting of the cooperation committee for development and technical assistance, which was held on May 2 and addressed multiple issues related to the implementation of decisions issued by the Universal Postal Conference related to technical cooperation between the union's member states.

Participants reviewed reports, presentations and notes on various topics, including the Union's Global Development Cooperation Strategy 2022-2025.