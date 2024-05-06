(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 48th

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day Statement

Hamad Al Marar, MD & CEO, EDGE Group

On the 48th

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, we honour all those who have served, continue to serve, and those martyred serving in our nation's Armed Forces. We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to defending and safeguarding the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates. As we face today's global challenges, we remain inspired by their bravery and patriotism.

The consolidation of our armed forces under one central command and flag has transformed the defence sector into a modern, highly capable and technologically advanced one, and we extend our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the nation's leaders, for their continued support, vision, and drive, as together we reach more significant milestones in the growth of the UAE on the world stage.

EDGE is fully committed to supporting the UAE Armed Forces, through collaboration and innovation, to address today's challenges for a more secure tomorrow.