Russia Hits Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched a strike at Kharkiv.

The authorities urge residents to remain in shelters, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov , Ukrinform reports.

"Kharkiv has been hit. Stay vigilant and remain in shelters as more KAB bombs may be launched targeting the city," the mayor wrote.

Hit in Kharkiv - large-scale fire breaks out, four injured

As reported, the Russian army shelled about 16 settlements across Kharkiv region over the past day.

Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv are currently under constant shelling by Russian troops so civilians suffer every day. Residential and administrative buildings, enterprises, energy and infrastructure facilities are being destroyed.