Heatwave in India: Coorg to Ooty-7 coldest places near Bangalore

While Bangalore is currently experiencing a heatwave, there are several cold destinations near the city that you can visit to escape the heat. Here are seven of the coldest places near Bangalore.

Coorg is a scenic hill station located around 250 km from Bangalore, noted for its coffee farms, foggy hills, and lush flora.



Situated around 280 kilometres from Bangalore, Wayanad is a beautiful hill station in Kerala known for its lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations.

Located approximately 215 kilometres from Bangalore, Yercaud is a lesser-known hill station in Tamil Nadu known for its serene lakes, lush greenery, and pleasant climate.

Located about 240 kilometres from Bangalore, Chikmagalur is another popular hill station known for its coffee estates, waterfalls, and trekking trails.

Situated around 180 kilometres from Bangalore, BR Hills is a scenic hill range known for its rich biodiversity and cool climate.

Located about 160 kilometres from Bangalore, Yelagiri is a hill station in Tamil Nadu known for its moderate climate, scenic beauty, and tranquil atmosphere.

While Ooty is farther away from Bangalore, approximately 270 kilometres, it's worth the journey for its cool climate, tea gardens, and colonial charm.