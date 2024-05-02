Moci Undersecretary Participates In 3Rd Tashkent International Investment Forum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Mohamed bin Hassan al-Malki, participated in the '3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum' being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The forum aims to highlight the investment potentials in Uzbekistan to international business and investment societies, in order to attract foreign investment leaders, mega financial and economic corporations, and companies interested in the Uzbekistani market. The forum featured many sessions and round table discussions that revolved around topics like future investments, emerging companies, technology, financing, management of water resources, role of government, business and society, investment in green energy, investment in e-commerce, horizons and market directions, tourism and cultural heritage, attractiveness of Central Asia to foreign investors, supply chains, sustainability, and other topics.

