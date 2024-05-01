Kunal Ghosh Attacks Derek O’Brien For Issuing Statement Announcing His Removal From Key Trinamool Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 1 (IANS) Soon after his removal as the state General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the party's national spokesperson Derek O'Brien over a statement issued by the latter announcing the decision to remove Ghosh from the post.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh described O'Brien as a“quiz master”.

“I have one question for the quiz mister. What is the justification of such a statement when it was me who wanted to be relieved from the two posts of General Secretary and spokesperson much earlier,” he said, adding that no communication regarding his removal was made to him by the party leadership.

Till recently, Ghosh was also the state spokesman of the party. However, he resigned from the post but continued as the state General Secretary.

Ghosh also referred to a blood donation camp in Kolkata on Wednesday where he shared the stage with the BJP candidate from Kolkata Uttar, Tapas Roy, describing him as an“ideal” candidate, a development that probably triggered the Trinamool's decision to remove him from the key post.

“It was a non-political event where Tapas Roy was also present. Whatever I said was an expression of courtesy towards a leader who was with my party for a long time (before joining the BJP). I appreciated his role as an able party leader and an effective public representative. But I also clearly said that my party candidate from Kolkata Uttar is Sudip Bandopadhyay and I will work for him. What is wrong in saying this,” Ghosh asked.

He also claimed that the "quiz master” remained silent when Dev, the actor-politician and Trinamool MP from Ghatal, praised superstar Mithun Chakraborty who is with the BJP now.

“Neither the quiz master nor the operators behind him reacted then,” Ghosh said.

When asked specifically about the“operators behind the quiz master”, Ghosh said,“Who else other than the top leadership of the party. They are all great souls. May god bless them."

However, he concluded by saying that he is still with the Trinamool Congress and will try to continue in the party in the future as well.