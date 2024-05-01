JTB, RJ Host Iraqi Delegation To Explore Jordan's Attractions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), in collaboration with the national carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ), welcomed a delegation from Iraq comprising tourism and travel agents, and tour operators.As per a statement released on Wednesday, the JTB facilitated the delegation's visit to various tourist destinations across the Kingdom, including hospitals and health centers.The delegation underscored Jordan's unique and diverse tourism offerings, particularly appealing to Iraqi and Arab tourists.This visit underscores the ongoing collaboration between the JTB and RJ in Arab markets.