Chinese firm extends lifeline to Nairobi flood victims in Kenya

(MENAFN) In a heartening gesture of solidarity, flood victims residing in one of Nairobi's largest informal settlements received vital aid on Tuesday from the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a key player in major infrastructure endeavors across Kenya. The donation ceremony, held at the MCEDO-Beijing School nestled within the Mathare slums, marked a significant moment of support as CRBC executives, educators, students, and parents convened to extend a helping hand to those affected by the recent deluge.



The contributions for flood victims encompassed a comprehensive array of essentials, including 2,500 bags of maize flour, 1,000 blankets, 2,500 bottles of water, 2,500 bags of sugar, and 2,500 bottles of cooking oil. Liu Chenghui, the Deputy General Manager of CRBC's Kenya Head Office, expressed the collective resolve of Chinese enterprises in Kenya to alleviate the hardship wrought by the floods, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and collaboration in disaster relief efforts.



Kenya finds itself grappling with the devastating aftermath of heavy rains and inundating floods, which have exacted a heavy toll on lives, infrastructure, and livelihoods. The Mathare slums, a vulnerable area in Nairobi prone to flooding, bore the brunt of the catastrophe, with homes along riverbanks swept away, families displaced, and communities left reeling from the destruction. Against this backdrop of adversity, the timely intervention by CRBC and other Chinese companies resonates as a beacon of hope, offering tangible assistance to those in dire need.



Benedict Kiage, Director of MCEDO-Beijing School, underscored the profound impact of the flooding on students and their families, expressing gratitude for the generosity of Chinese companies in providing essential relief supplies. Fred Ochieng, a parent whose child attends the school, echoed sentiments of appreciation, emphasizing the invaluable support rendered by Chinese enterprises in aiding affected individuals to rebuild their lives amidst adversity. Through such acts of compassion and solidarity, the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kenya and China are strengthened, reaffirming the importance of international collaboration in times of crisis.

