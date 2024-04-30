Yemen's Houthis Attack Two U.S. Warships, Two Israeli Cargo Vessels

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Apr 30 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said yesterday, they had launched attacks on two U.S. warships and two commercial vessels linked to Israel, in what they described as retaliation for U.S. and British involvement in Yemen.

The Houthis, which control much of northern Yemen, said, they targeted American warships with drones in the Red Sea.“These operations have been successful,” said Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman, in a statement broadcast by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command said, it intercepted on Sunday, five Houthi drones in the Red Sea in a post on social platform X.

The Houthis also claimed responsibility for an attack on the CYCLADES, a cargo vessel they say was previously blacklisted by the group, for violating the Houthi ban on ships travelling to Israeli ports.“The vessel was accurately hit, in the Red Sea, after it left the port of Eilat,” Sarea said.

In addition, they said, they attacked the MSC ORION, an Israeli ship, in the Indian Ocean.

The Houthi spokesman reiterated their position that, they would continue their operations in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean until Israel ceases its actions in Gaza.

The Houthis have escalated their maritime attacks since last Nov, targeting vessels they claim are associated with Israel, in a show of support for Palestinians engaged in the conflict with Israel.

In Jan, the United States and Britain initiated a military operation, by carrying out airstrikes on Houthi military sites. In response, the Houthis escalated their attacks on commercial and military vessels from the United States and Britain in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.– NNN-SABA