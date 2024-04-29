Iran's Zanjan province sees sharp increase in non-oil product exports

(MENAFN) An official from the provincial customs office of Iran's northern province of Zanjan reported a significant uptick in the export of non-oil products during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to April 22, 2024), compared to the same period last year. Zeinolabedin Ganjkhanloo, the director general of the customs office, revealed that approximately 12,500 tons of goods, valued at USD31 million, were exported from the province's customs office, marking a notable 26 percent increase in value. However, there was a 14 percent decline in weight compared to the corresponding period last year.



Furthermore, Ganjkhanloo highlighted that imports into the province also experienced growth during this period, with around 34,000 tons of goods valued at more than USD10.6 million being imported. This represented an 18 percent increase in value and a 19 percent increase in weight compared to the same period last year.



Among the main products exported from Zanjan province during this period were zinc ingot, transformers, profiles, rebar, angled iron, steel ingot, sulfonic acid, zinc concentrate, dairy products, and lead ingot.



Ganjkhanloo expressed optimism about the future of foreign trade in Zanjan province, anticipating a further increase in activity driven by the growing operations of industrial and production units in the region.

