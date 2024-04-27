Martín Torrijos Wrap Up Party At The Marriot Hotel

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Martín Torrijos , presidential candidate of the

Popular Party (PP), closed out his campaign with a big party, prior to the elections on May 5.

The convention center of the Marriot hotel, located in Albrook was the venue and has a capacity for 1,600 people.

The crowds welcomed the son of Omar Torrijos, the man who aspires to return to the Las Garzas palace, after governing the country between 2004 and 2009. With a full house, the party began with several

artists'

shows.

DJ Jean Pierre, Bugaman, Los Rabanes, Italian Somalí and Jonathan Chávez, all took the stage.

After 6:00 pm, the PP mayoral candidate, Mayer Mizrachi

spoke, appearing alongside his mascot Tinaquera, and the public joined him in chorus.

An evangelical pastor was next.

He spoke about the importance of having good leaders, respect for values, and choosing well. Pediatrician Rosario Turner, former Minister of Health in the Laurentino Cortizo government, gave a speech at 6:15 p.m.

“We don't want more corruption, we don't want to be seen as second-rate,” said Turner, who like Torrijos resigned from the ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) in January of this year.

Torrijos entered the scene at 6:25 pm amid shouts and drums to welcome him.

He first thanked the PP, Rosario Turner, whom he called“a worthy representative of Panamanian women,” his wife Vivian, and his children Martín, Nicolás, and Daniela.

He then mentioned stages of his political life.

“I ran for president at 35 years old.

And I lost.

But later God and the Panamanian people gave me the opportunity to govern at the age of 40,” he said.





He said that he received a country in crisis.“A disaster,” he said.

His government was 2004-2009, a time in which he governed hand in hand with the PRD.“We started the Canal expansion; We provided scholarships to thousands of Panamanians based on merit, not influence, especially indigenous people and young people who were really in need.

“We solved the CSS pension problem, guaranteeing that our retirees would continue to receive income for 20 years,” he said.

He also said that the

Constitution

changed“without confrontations or traumas.”“I strengthened freedom of expression and transparency; I never sued or attacked a journalist, I made independent candidacies possible and stopped the growth of the Assembly by 71 deputies,” he stated.

Where is the money?

“I'm not here to hide anything from anyone. Not to the scoundrels of before nor to the scoundrels of now.

I reiterate that I will become president not to govern with those who, from the leadership of the PRD, have shamelessly stolen this country,” he assured.







The public applauded him and the flags waved.

“In three governments they put an end to justice and put it at the service of politics. 4 attorneys in 5 years,” he assured.

“They dedicated themselves to stealing, abusing power, buying and renting people, consciences and institutions. What a pain how they destroyed the institutions and morality in this country.

Now they leave Panama with a debt of 50 billion.

Where is that money? They don't care about anything.“They are lazy regarding you and your family,” he said.

“In eight days we will remove these bandits from power,” he said.

He promised scholarships without levers or influences, ending parallel decentralization, clientelism and corruption.

“There will be no mining in Panama,” he said.

A chapter dedicated to his political adversaries followed which he will face at the polls on May 5.

“And I have said it: I don't want to win by forfeit.

Let Mulino come, with his corruption, let Lombana come with his hatred and Roux with his mine!... And you Gaby... the truth is that you don't even count (...)”, he said.

He promised to create a new relationship“with a new assembly that will not be based on blackmail, without scandalous budgets, or bottles.

Much less it will be based on impunity agreements.”

“Benicio, let it be clear to you.

I am not afraid of your threats,” invoking the president of the PRD, deputy Benicio Robinson, with whom he has had several disagreements.

Then he mentioned a long list of projects that he assures he will launch.

His speech ended at 6:55 p.m.