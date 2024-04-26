Mining Stocks Down Under (ASX: TTM) (ASX: GRE) (ASX: TMB) (ASX: DEV)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining sector. The newest mining companies are all ASX listed and explore/develop gold, lithium, nickel, and REE projects.

According to ; The Mining & Quarrying market in Australia is projected to amount to 1,323.0bn kg in 2024 with an annual growth rate of 3.02% expected (CAGR 2024-2028).

Investor Ideas is always on the hunt for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM ) is focussed on discovering and developing Tier One copper-gold deposits in Ecuador's southern Andean copper-gold belt.

GreenTech Metals Limited (ASX: GRE ) is a Western Australian battery metals focused exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high quality projects in the West Pilbara and Fraser Range provinces. GreenTech Metals' flagship assets are its Ruth Well (100% owned) and Osborne Joint Venture (GreenTech 51%; Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) 49%) lithium projects and the Whundo brownfield copper-nickel project (100% owned). GreenTech Metals is also continuing to progress exploration at its other 100% owned Windimurra, Mawson South and Dundas projects.

Tambourah Metals (ASX: TMB ) is advancing and developing critical minerals projects for a decarbonised future. The Company's primary objective is the rapid exploration and development of its flagship Tambourah Gold and Lithium project in the Pilbara. The Tambourah goldfield is an is an advanced gold exploration project with lithium and gold development potential. Importantly, Tambourah Metals Ltd has an exciting opportunity for further regional growth through gold and lithium exploration at its Russian Jack and Nullagine projects in the East Pilbara. The Company's other projects include the Achilles Ni-PGE-Cu-Au in the NE Goldfields and the advanced Cheela Gold project.

DevEx Resources (ASX:DEV ) is an exploration company with a diversified portfolio of high-quality projects spanning some of Australia's best endowed mining regions. DevEx is exploring the highly prospective Julimar district of Western Australia, with exploration at the Sovereign Project targeting nickel, copper and platinum group elements.

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC ) has become a globally significant, low cost producer of nickel pig iron (NPI), a key ingredient in the production of stainless steel. In 2022 the Company also commenced the production of nickel in high grade nickel matte, for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The Group's principal operations, located in Indonesia, are the Hengjaya Nickel, Oracle Nickel and Ranger Nickel rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF) projects located within the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), the Angel Nickel RKEF Project at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) and the Hengjaya Mine, a large tonnage, high grade nickel laterite deposit in close proximity to the IMIP. The Company's holds an 80% interest in each of the Angel Nickel, Hengjaya Nickel, Oracle Nickel and Ranger Nickel projects and the Hengjaya Mine and a 10% interest in the Huayue Nickel Cobalt HPAL project.

Codrus Minerals Limited (ASX:CDR ) The Karloning Rare Earth Element (REE) Projects, located in Western Australia's Wheatbelt, represent a strategic and exciting opportunity for Codrus Minerals Limited (ASX:CDR) to enter the rare earths sector and diversify its portfolio addition to our REE project, Codrus has a portfolio of exciting gold and copper projects in Western Australia (WA) and Oregon, United States of America (USA). All of our Australian assets are located in close proximity to existing operating mines and the Bull Run Project in the USA is located in a rich historic gold producing area.

ABx Group Ltd (ASX:ABX ) is a uniquely positioned, high-tech Australian company delivering materials for a cleaner future. The two current areas of focus are: Creation of an ionic adsorption clay rare earth project in northern Tasmania; Establishment of a plant to produce hydrogen fluoride and aluminium fluoride from recycled industrial waste, via its 83%-owned subsidiary, Alcore. There is also a legacy business: Mining and enhancing the value of bauxite resources for cement, aluminium and fertilisers.

Accelerate Resources Ltd (ASX:AX8 ) is an emerging Perth-based explorer focused on the discovery and development of critical metals - lithium, manganese- and gold assets in Western Australia.

