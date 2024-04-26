IPL 2024: 'Aaj Batting Tera Jassi Bhai Karega!' MI's Jasprit Bumrah Shows Off Skills Ahead Of DC Clash (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With Mumbai Indians (MI) facing a lackluster IPL 2024 season and struggling to secure a playoff spot, especially due to inconsistent batting performances, Jasprit Bumrah, the team's pace spearhead, took it upon himself to make a difference. Ahead of MI's crucial clash with Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Bumrah decided to step up and showcase his batting skills during the practice sessions.

The team's inconsistent batting has been a significant obstacle in their campaign.

In preparation for the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals, Bumrah donned his gear and exhibited his batting prowess in the nets.

MI's official social media handle shared a video capturing Bumrah's batting practice, emphasizing his dedication to contribute to the team's fortunes. Accompanying the video, MI's post read,

"Aj batting tera Jassi bhai karega!"

The upcoming clash between MI and DC is scheduled to happen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi this Saturday. DC is presently positioned sixth in the points table, having secured four wins and endured five losses, totaling eight points. Their recent victory against Gujarat Titans was by a narrow margin of four runs. On the other hand, MI is placed eighth with three wins and five losses, accumulating six points. Mumbai faced a defeat in their last match against Rajasthan Royals by a significant margin of nine wickets.

Throughout the ongoing season, Bumrah has showcased impressive form with the ball, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 15.69 and maintaining an economy rate of 6.37. His best bowling figures stand at 5/21. Currently, he holds the 'Purple Cap' for being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.