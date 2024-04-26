Discover Qatar Re-Introduces B12 Beach Club As 'Doha Beach Club'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Airways' Destination Management Company, Discover Qatar (DQ), has re-introduced B12 Beach Club as 'Doha Beach Club', and The Bistro by B12 as 'Beach House' as the two venues were re-branded on April 1, 2024.

Beach House and Doha Beach Club will host Qatar's first-ever Premier League Watch Party in partnership with beIN SPORTS and sponsored by Qatar Airways.

The action kicks-off on Saturday April 27 at 2:30pm with West Ham vs Liverpool. Beach House will then show three more League games on the large screen including Manchester United vs Burnley starting at 5:00pm, Everton vs Brentford at 7:30pm, ending with Aston Villa vs Chelsea at 10:00pm.

The family-friendly beach club on West Bay's coastline now offers complimentary entry for children up to 15 years old, the entrance charge for visitors 16 years old and above, on weekdays is QR75, and QR100 over the weekend. It also provides a combination beach and lunch deal on weekdays for QR 120 and brunch on weekends starting from QR280.

Doha Beach Club also introduces an exclusive Ladies-only area that represents an unparalleled offering in the heart of Doha. This exclusive oasis caters to women seeking privacy and relaxation, showcasing the venue's commitment to providing a refined and luxurious experience. The designated area features dedicated showers, changing rooms, and an all-female staff. Additionally, every Tuesday is Ladies Day at Doha Beach Club with complimentary entry for women.

Beach House bistro remains free to enter and welcomes everyone, serving excellent food with all meals made fresh on-site, and serves some of the cheapest beverages in Doha. The outdoor mega-screen, which was successful during the AFC Asian Cup, will remain in place until the end May, broadcasting the exciting conclusion of the English Premier League, Champions League, F1 races from Miami, Italy and Monaco and much more.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Discover Qatar, Steven Reynolds, said:“As the operator of the Doha Beach Club, Discover Qatar is excited to lead this new chapter of this beachfront venue. Doha Beach Club and Beach House have been successfully established as the home for unmatched experiences, live match viewings, and family-friendly outdoor activities. We have greatly enhanced the Beach Club experience in order to provide our customers with the best service and experience possible. We look forward to curating new offerings to meet and exceed their expectations.”

Guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian. Every Tuesday, the Beach House is offering a Pizza Night from 6pm to 8pm for QR 99 for adults, and QR 50 for children aged 7 to 15 years old.

Through Qatar Airways Privilege Club, the airline's loyalty programme, members can now collect and spend their Avios at Doha Beach Club and Beach House by using the debit or credit cards linked to their membership account through the“Card-Linked Offers” platform.