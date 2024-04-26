Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases List Of 8 Candidates For Haryana; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, Congress unveiled its initial list of eight candidates for the Haryana Lok Sabha elections, which will

be conducted

on May 25. Divyanshu Buddhi Raja, the state Youth Congress president, will face former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Karnal seat. Similarly, former Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja has

been fielded

from the Sirsa seat.



Former MP Jai Prakash has been selected as the

party's Lok Sabha candidate for Hisar, with Mulana MLA Varun Chaudhary running for Ambala.

Satpal Brahmachari, a Congress politician, will run in Sonepat, Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak, and Mahendra Pratap in Faridabad.



Rao Dan Singh, a Mahendragarh MLA, has been nominated by the party for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, replacing Shruti Chaudhary, a former MP and working president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.



The sixth phase of elections for ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. The constituencies are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurugram, and Faridabad.



The BJP swept the state's Lok Sabha elections in 2019, capturing all ten seats.

