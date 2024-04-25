In Kherson, Rescuers Come Under Russia's“Double-Tap” Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In southern Ukraine's city of Kherson, local rescuers came under a Russian double-tap strike, shortly after scrambling to the scene of the initial attack to put out a fire.

One of the rescuers was injured, Ukrinform reported, referring to the State Emergency Service's Kherson office.

"In Kherson region, rescuers came under a cynical double-tap attack from the Russians," the report reads.

As noted, Thursday afternoon, the enemy once again attacked the suburbs of Kherson. A residential building went ablaze as a result of the strike so rescuers rushed to the scene to put out the fire and eventually fell into a trap as enemy drones attacked the same site again, damaging fire emergency equipment.

One of the rescuers and the owner of a household located close to the scene sustained injuries. Both were evacuated to a local hospital.

It is emphasized that despite the threat to their lives, rescuers warned their colleagues about the potential shelling, so that they would not be exposed to risk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians hit the village of Antonivka, wounding a local woman, 71.

