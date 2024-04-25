Congress, SP Playing Divisive Politics, Says PM Modi In Agra

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at the appeasement politics of the INDIA bloc, saying the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were playing divisive politics to consolidate their vote banks, while the BJP was pursuing politics of development for all.

Addressing a rally at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground here, PM Modi said the Congress manifesto bore the Muslim League stamp, whereas the BJP manifesto aimed at strengthening national unity.

"Some forces were opposed to our policy of self-reliance in the defence sector. We are working on the 'Saturation Model' which promotes sabka saath and sabka vikas. Our secularism does not discriminate. All sections are beneficiaries of our welfare schemes. Those who have been left out will be included in the next term," the PM said.

Criticising the Congress' stand on reservations for the Muslims, PM Modi said the fathers of the constitution did not want religion to be the basis of reservation. He said, "On several occasions, our courts stalled the Congress bid for granting reservations to minorities. The INDIA bloc wants to cut the OBC share and give to minorities. In Karnataka overnight they did this. They have the same game plan for UP to extend reservations from the backdoor. The Samajwadi Party too is playing a dangerous game. The two 'UP ke Ladke' have the same thinking, appeasement is the basis of their coming together."

PM Modi warned the people of the Congress party's policy on redistribution of wealth, that the heritage tax was nothing but loot and dacoity. "They want to deprive our women, mothers, and daughters of their 'mangalsutra' and 'stree dhan'. Your wealth and property will be snatched away from you," he warned, asking the audience if they were feeling angry. The response was loud and angry.

The Prime Minister hit out at the corrupt elements in the opposition. He said nobody would be spared. "The country's future depends on the youth and our youth is full of hopes. We are proud of our youth who are aspirational. Our government was doing all that was required to harness the youth's power...The Congress party was only promoting nepotism and family interests."

PM Modi said tourism in Agra was set to scale new heights as Kashi and Ayodhya were drawing large numbers of visitors who surely would visit Agra.