Second Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibition At MDD From April 29

Doha, Qatar: The Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association, in partnership with Msheireb Properties, is set to host the second edition of the Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibition at Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) from April 29 to May 3. The exhibition will showcase a diverse collection of luxury classic cars from various historical eras, with some dating back to the 1920s.

H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association, commended the productive collaboration between the Association and Msheireb Properties in developing and organising the exhibition.“The Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibition is rapidly growing and establishing itself as a vital heritage and cultural event that must be preserved and encouraged to continue its progress, both locally and internationally.”

“The second edition of the exhibition will feature extensive participation from classic car collectors who will showcase their most luxurious and historically significant vehicles.”

Omar Al Fardan, Vice President of Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association, highlighted:“The Baraha Luxury Classic Car Exhibition represents an opportunity for classic car owners to display their cars to the public, and provide a platform through which relevant enthusiasts can enjoy viewing their favourite classic cars.” Al Fardan also praised the association's great cooperation with Msheireb properties in implementing this large edifice, which is an important step towards creating a heritage and tourism forum that highlights classic cars and its cultural significance.“It is one of the most annually awaited exhibitions to take place in the country.”

The exhibition serves as a significant tourist attraction, offering visitors a unique opportunity to learn about these rare and timeless automotive gems. Qatar is home to over 4,000 classic cars representing various models, some of which are extremely rare and date back to the 1920s or even earlier. The event also aims to raise awareness within the Qatari community about the Gulf Qatari Classic Car Association's role as a sponsor and supporter of classic car owners, while highlighting the private sector's contribution to the country's tourism industry.

Engr. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, expressed gratitude to the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association for choosing Barahat Msheireb as the venue for the exhibition. He emphasised the expected success of the event, attributing it to the prime location of Msheireb Downtown, which has become a landmark that seamlessly blends heritage with modernity.

“The Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibition is one of the most important events taking place, as it highlights a significant era in Qatar's history that witnessed great development across all fields, to which these classic cars have contributed,” stated Al Kuwari.

He also stressed the importance of the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association's ongoing efforts to sponsor and organize more events and exhibitions in the future.

The Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association aims to introduce the Qatari community to its activities as a sponsor and supporter of classic car owners, while encouraging investment in these vehicles and shedding light on their history in Qatar. The association strives to provide a distinct and attractive environment to preserve classic cars as a heritage passed down through generations, ensuring that this cultural legacy is maintained by a professional and knowledgeable generation.

The acquisition of classic cars represents a cultural heritage that must be preserved, not only in Qatar but worldwide. The association seeks to promote and support classic car enthusiasts and owners who collect artistic and engineering masterpieces manufactured by the most prestigious and largest car companies in the world, considered invaluable to collectors and enthusiasts alike.

In a major step to support this important sector, the General Committee of the International Federation of Classic Cars (FIVA) recently approved the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association's membership unanimously, acknowledging its success and endeavours.