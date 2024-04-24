Saudi King Left Hospital After Routine Health Checkup

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Apr 25 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left the hospital yesterday, after a routine health checkup, it was reported, citing a statement by the Saudi Royal Court.
The statement said that, the checkup was carried out at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah.
The royal court announced early yesterday that, King Salman had been admitted to the hospital“to conduct routine examinations, which will take several hours.”– NNN-SPA
