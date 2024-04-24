Kuwaiti Entrepreneur Wins Akhlaquna Award In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 24 (KUNA) -- Yousef Al-Omran, a Kuwaiti entrepreneur, won 'Akhlaquna' (our ethics) Individual Initiative Award, offered by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

Speaking to KUNA after the award ceremony, he dedicated the award, which came in recognition of his 'Bu-Jarrah changes' initiative for rehabilitation of infrastructure in Kuwait, to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser honored the winners of the various categories of the 2024 Akhlaquna award in the ceremony at the Qatar National Library on Wednesday.

Sheikha Moza launched the award in 2017 with a view to highlighting the interrelation between knowledge and ethics, and promoting awareness about the moral values of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him).

In addition to the Individual Initiative, the categories of the award include Akhlaquna Juniors, the Youth, and the Appreciation Award. (end)

