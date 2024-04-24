Germany Reacts To Ukraine's Decision Not To Provide Consular Services To Men Abroad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian men have the same protection status as women in Germany, and this will not change after the Ukrainian government makes certain decisions in the field of consular policy.

This was stated at a briefing in Berlin by German Interior Ministry spokesman Maximillian Kall, commenting on Kyiv's decision to temporarily suspend the provision of consular services to Ukrainian men abroad, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kall, "this will not affect the protection status, which is the same for men and women, as they make up the vast majority of war refugees."

Therefore, the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to suspend the provision of consular services abroad to Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 will not affect the status of men, which is the same in all EU countries. The spokesperson was not prepared to say whether the men would be able to obtain a temporary German travel document in Germany if their Ukrainian passport is expired.

Neither the Interior Ministry nor the Foreign Ministry commented on the decision as such, citing that it was "a decision that is within the competence of the Ukrainian authorities."

It is estimated that there are currently about 200,000 men of military age from Ukraine in Germany.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered the heads of all diplomatic missions of Ukraine to temporarily suspend all consular activities for Ukrainian citizens of military age. The ban will remain in effect until the provisions of the law on increased mobilization are clarified. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed to take measures to restore fair treatment of men of mobilization age in Ukraine and abroad.