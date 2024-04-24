Cannes 2024: FTII Student's Film 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' Selected For Screening; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A captivating short film titled 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know,' directed by Chidanand S Naik and produced by a team of four students from the renowned Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has been selected to compete in the esteemed La Cinef Competitive section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Crafted by director Chidanand S Naik, the film will contend alongside 17 other shorts, vying for one of three prestigious La Cinef prizes. The winners of these awards will be unveiled on May 23 at the renowned Bunuel Theatre. 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' delves into the disruption that unfolds in a village when an elderly woman absconds with a rooster. Suraj Thakur handled the cinematography, Manoj V took charge of editing, and Abhishek Kadam oversaw the sound design.

The FTII, situated in Pune, proudly shared this exhilarating news on social media, extending heartfelt congratulations to the talented students.

This year's La Cinef section at Cannes boasts a diverse selection of entries from various corners of the globe, including submissions from Lebanon, China, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Palestine, Czech Republic, South Korea, Australia, Israel, the US, UK, and France. The distinguished jury panel comprises Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar, Paolo Moretti, Claudine Nougaret, Vladimir Perisic, and Belgian actress Lubna Azabal.